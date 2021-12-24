URBANA — A second of three men involved in a shooting Tuesday at a Champaign convenience store turned himself in to Champaign police Thursday.
Rashard Montgomery, 20, of the 1900 block of East Florida Avenue, Urbana, went to the police station to report that he had been outside the Golden Hour at 301 Bloomington Road, C, about 1:50 p.m. Tuesday waiting in a car for a friend who had gone inside.
Hearing gunshots coming from near or inside the store, he said he went inside to see if his friend was all right. The friend told Montgomery that someone shot at him, so Montgomery left the store and fired shots in the direction of the car that that person had just entered as it was leaving the parking lot.
Randy Willis, 18, of Champaign, had allegedly been shot in the leg by Montgomery’s friend in the front of the store as the two passed each other. Surveillance video showed that Willis had also fired at that man.
Willis was driven to Carle Foundation Hospital by a friend. He refused to cooperate with police and was arrested Wednesday when he was released from the hospital after being treated for the gunshot wound to the leg.
The report said Montgomery told police that he and the friend he was with fled the scene and after dropping his friend off, he tossed his 9 mm semi-automatic gun out of his car on Windsor Road, but police were unable to find it.
Montgomery admitted his role in the shooting to police but declined to identify for officers the friend he was checking on who had allegedly shot Willis.
Both Montgomery and Willis are being held in the county jail in lieu of $200,000 and $250,000 bond, respectively, and are expected to be formally charged Monday.
Police continue to look for the other man who allegedly shot Willis.