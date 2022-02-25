URBANA — A Mahomet man already in the county jail on four felony cases has been charged with the murder of a Champaign man that happened in 2020.
Johnnie Holbrook, 25, whose last known address was in the 2000 block of Middletown Drive, was charged Friday with the Aug. 15, 2020, first-degree murder of Christopher Kelly.
Already in custody for Mr. Kelly's murder is Trevoy Fonville, 26, of Champaign. He was charged within two weeks of the fatal shooting and is tentatively scheduled to be tried in April.
Mr. Kelly, 23, of Champaign, was shot in the parking lot of Star Fox Food & Liquor, 1005 Bloomington Road, shortly after 10 p.m. that Saturday, apparently by people who approached in a Jeep and a Buick.
Champaign police said he was getting in his car after talking to women in another vehicle when the shots were fired.
Despite being hit, he was able to run across Bloomington Road, where he collapsed in a parking lot near the Popeye’s restaurant.
Police recovered 41 bullet casings from at least two different guns. Several vehicles were damaged by gunfire and the nearby Days Inn was also hit.
Of the recovered casings, 24 that came from a 9 mm handgun were found in the area where the Jeep and Buick had been. Two others were found in the westbound lanes of Bloomington Road, and another 15 casings from .40-caliber ammunition were collected in the convenience-store parking lot. There were no casings near where Mr. Kelly parked.
Police found a handgun near where he had fallen.
Holbrook has been in custody since last August in lieu of $1.25 million bond.
On Friday, he appeared via Zoom from the Kankakee County Jail to be arraigned on the murder charges. Judge Brett Olmstead set bond in the newest case at $2 million and told him to be back in court March 16 for a probable-cause hearing.
In three of his other pending cases, Holbrook is charged with weapons offenses: one from 2019 and the other two from June and August 2021. His fourth pending felony is an aggravated fleeing and eluding case, also from last summer. It allegedly happened just two days before Mr. Kelly’s fatal shooting.
Court records show that Holbrook has prior adjudications as a juvenile for theft, residential burglary and resisting police. As an adult, he has prior convictions for aggravated battery and drug selling.
Mr. Kelly’s death was one of 10 homicides in Champaign in 2020, nine of which were the result of guns.