URBANA — A second man believed involved in a drive-by shooting on a highway in March that injured two people has been charged.
Divontae A. Bailey, 20, of Urbana, who’s been in jail on armed violence and other charges since March 27, was charged Friday with attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm. He’s expected to make a court appearance within the week to be arraigned.
The new charges allege that on March 26, Bailey was one of at least two men who allegedly fired at another car as both vehicles drove east on Interstate 74 near the Prospect Avenue exit in Champaign just after 2 a.m. that Saturday.
An Illinois State Police report said a man and a woman were in the car being shot at. The male victim was struck in the shoulder, leg and hand as he drove. The shots caused him to lose control and crash into the median.
His female companion was not hit by gunfire but suffered serious injuries as a result of the crash, including a broken back and a compressed lung.
Not long before the shooting, the victims had been driving on Bloomington Road, when a car pulled up beside them on Bloomington near Prospect and yelled at them. The victims then pulled in the Mach 1 gas station, 902 W. Bloomington Road, and the male went inside.
Men from the car that had pulled up alongside him followed him in and confronted him. The man then left and was driving east on I-74 when the shooting and subsequent crash happened.
Police obtained video from the gas station and another business near the shooting to assist in their investigation. They also collected several spent cartridge casings from the interstate, the report said.
About two weeks after the shooting, Aaron Young, 22, of Champaign, was charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm. He was believed to be the driver of the car. His case remains unresolved.
The day after the interstate shooting, March 27, Bailey was arrested in north Champaign for allegedly having two loaded guns as he ran from police. He’s been in custody for armed violence, possession of a stolen weapon, aggravated unlawful use of weapons and resisting a peace officer since then.
He’s due back in court on those charges Aug. 30. Bailey also has an unresolved aggravated fleeing case. His bond is currently set at a total of $257,500.