URBANA — A second man wanted in the murder of an Urbana man in September is in police custody.
Urbana police Lt. Mike Cervantes said Brian J. Ferrell, 36, was located Thursday morning in Orlando, Fla., by U.S. marshals. It’s unclear when he will be returned to Champaign County.
Ferrell, who used to live on Curtiss Drive in Urbana, is charged with first-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon in the Sept. 11 fatal shooting of Kendall K. Jones, 33.
About 4:40 a.m. that Saturday, Mr. Jones was found on a sidewalk in the 1400 block of Ivanhoe Way. He had been shot multiple times. His was one of 10 fatal shootings in Urbana last year.
Two weeks ago, U.S. marshals found co-defendant Jonathan E. Brumfield, 32, who listed an address in the 600 block of East Bradley Avenue, Urbana. He remains in the county jail in lieu of $1 million bond and is due back in court March 8.
Besides murder, Brumfield is charged with being an armed habitual criminal.
Earlier, police said Mr. Jones knew his alleged killers and that there had been people hanging out at his Ivanhoe Way home the night before. Some of the people who had been at the house left but returned later with Brumfield and Ferrell, and a fight began.
Police found evidence of three different types of guns fired at the scene but recovered none. At least 24 shots were fired.
Court records show Ferrell has previous convictions dating to 2003 for mob action, possession of a controlled substance, criminal trespass to land, theft, attempted delivery of a controlled substance and delivery of a controlled substance.
At the time of his death, Mr. Jones was awaiting trial on charges of reckless homicide, aggravated DUI and weapons charges stemming from an April 10 high-speed crash on Mattis and Bradley avenues that took the life of Cong Nguyen, a 47-year-old wife and mother from Champaign.