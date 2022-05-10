URBANA — One of four young men involved in what police believe was a retaliatory shooting last summer in Rantoul has been sentenced to five years in prison.
Teron Laws, 21, of Atlanta pleaded guilty Tuesday before Judge Randy Rosenbaum to aggravated discharge of a firearm and attempted vehicular hijacking in connection with a shooting that happened Aug. 3 in the 600 block of Autumn Fields Lane.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said a witness told Rantoul police that about 11:45 a.m. that day, a white car drove past a male pedestrian and opened fire, missing him but hitting occupied houses in that area.
A license-plate reader identified the car from which the shots came and police pursued it south out of the village on U.S. 45 to Urbana. When the car got to the westbound ramp for Interstate 74, it tried to turn onto the highway, but the driver lost control and the car crashed into a grassy area.
Rietz said four males inside got out and ran, heading to the nearby Steak 'n Shake at 2009 Kenyon Road, tossing guns in their flight path. There, they tried to open the doors of vehicles that were in the drive-thru in an unsuccessful attempt to get another vehicle so they could flee.
When they were unable to get in any of those vehicles, they kept running to the south and ended up on the golf course of the Urbana Country Club, where police arrested them.
Rietz said Laws, a cousin to Patrick Briggs, 20, whose case is unresolved, had no prior convictions.
Laws was sentenced to five years on each count to be served concurrently but given credit for 280 days already served. He will have to serve at least 85 percent of the five years.
Rosenbaum agreed to recommend Laws for participation in drug treatment while in prison.
The Rantoul shooting came hours after the house on West Church Street in Urbana where Briggs was living was riddled with gunfire by three unidentified men. The shooting killed Briggs’ mother, Johanna Cowart-Williams, 42, seriously injured his girlfriend, and injured another female friend of Miss Cowart-Williams and Briggs as well. No arrests have been made.
William Laws III, 22, pleaded guilty last month to unlawful use of firearm by a felon and vehicular invasion and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.
Devontis Miles, 16, of Champaign, is awaiting trial in late July.