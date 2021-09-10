URBANA — A 19-year-old man last known to live in Urbana has been charged with the first-degree murder of a man in Champaign last fall.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz on Thursday filed murder charges against Prentiss Turner, whose last known address was in the 2200 block of East Vermont Avenue.
He is accused of taking part in the fatal shooting of Martin Morrow, 29, of Urbana, on Oct. 8, 2020.
Mr. Morrow was found dead in the middle of the 3000 block of West William Street near Duncan Road in Champaign.
Already charged with his murder and awaiting trial is Amari Robinson, 17, of Champaign. She was charged as an adult in June and is due back in court Sept. 28.
Authorities have said they believe Robinson and Turner persuaded Mr. Morrow to leave his girlfriend’s home, where he had been resting, to commit a robbery with them. Once outside, he was fatally shot.
Rietz said Champaign police identified two different kinds of shell casing at the scene.
One set matched shootings in Joliet where Robinson was a suspect. She was arrested for Mr. Morrow’s murder in Joliet. The other casings came from a gun believed to have been stolen by a relative of Turner who said he gave the gun to Turner, Rietz said.
Turner has a prior adjudication as a juvenile for attempted residential burglary. Besides Mr. Morrow’s murder, Turner is also wanted for aggravated unlawful use of weapons in connection with a gun he allegedly had in July 2020. He appeared in court on that charge for several months but not in July and a warrant was issued for his arrest at that time.