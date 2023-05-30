URBANA — A second youth is in custody for the fatal shooting of an Urbana teen earlier this year, and police continue to look for a third.
About 11:35 a.m. Tuesday, Urbana police arrested another 14-year-old Urbana boy for the first-degree murder of Montrell Emery.
Montrell, 16, was shot in the back of the head about 1 a.m. on Wednesday, March 15, in the hallway of a building in the 2400 block of Prairie Green Drive. He did not live there.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said Montrell had a gun that three other male teens — who were his friends — apparently wanted, and they allegedly decided to rob him of it.
Another 14-year-old Urbana boy who authorities believe fired the shot that killed Montrell was arrested within days of the killing and has been held in detention ever since. Montrell’s gun was found in that youth’s home, Rietz said.
Rietz said he is currently on probation for attempted armed robbery, and she is seeking his transfer to adult court for prosecution.
Lawyers and the judge are waiting for a psychological evaluation of the youth, who is due back in court June 16, before that process can proceed.
Judge Anna Benjamin will have to hear evidence to decide if the facts of the crime and the youth’s circumstances warrant a transfer to adult court.
The teen arrested Tuesday was picked up in the 1200 block of Brookstone Court in northwest Urbana. He is expected to make an initial court appearance Wednesday. Because of his age, a judge would also have to decide if he should be prosecuted as an adult.
Police continue to look for a third male teen who they believe was with the others at the complex and had taken part in the plan to rob Montrell of his gun, Rietz said.
Video surveillance showed that the alleged shooter and the two other males arrived at the apartment building in a vehicle with a female driver, Rietz said.