URBANA — A judge ordered Wednesday that an Urbana teen who was present when another friend allegedly shot and killed one of their buddies, apparently for his gun, be held in detention.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz told a judge that “a group of friends got together and one or more of them decided to steal a gun from another, then shoot him in the head.”
“Then after that, they went to (one of the defendants’) apartment, made videos and sang songs. This young man is dangerous,” she argued to Judge Anna Benjamin.
Rietz’s argument came after she had laid out the facts of what police believe happened in the early-morning hours of March 15, when Montrell Emery, 16, of Urbana, died of a gunshot wound to the back of the head he received in a hallway at the Prairie Green apartment complex in east Urbana.
On Wednesday, Rietz filed only two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm against a second 14-year-old boy whom police arrested Tuesday in connection with Mr. Emery’s death. One count alleged possession of the gun that killed Mr. Emery and the other alleged possession of Mr. Emery’s gun.
“These are the charges I believe are appropriate now,” she said.
Rietz has already filed first-degree murder charges against another 14-year-old boy, and is seeking his transfer to adult court for prosecution. He also remains in detention.
Police continue to investigate and still want to speak more with a third teen who was with the others that early morning.
Mr. Emery was pronounced dead about 1:30 a.m. at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, some 30 minutes after police had been called to the shooting scene.
Three days later, police arrested the boy they think fired the shots that killed his friend.
Arguing that the youth arrested Tuesday should be kept locked up, Rietz gave the judge a brief summary of the evidence.
Police found two spent bullet casings near Mr. Emery’s body, and his pants pocket was pulled out as if someone had taken something from him.
Officers found surveillance video that showed a silver four-door car entering the complex minutes before the shooting and leaving fast right after it. Officers identified the vehicle and interviewed the female driver and her brother, who reported they took Mr. Emery and three of his friends to Prairie Green and dropped them off, returning later to pick them up.
Three youths came out to the car and yelled at the driver to “go, go,” which they did.
Police talked to one of the youths, who said that the one charged with murder told him as they walked in the complex that he was going to jump Mr. Emery and take his unique gun with a gold barrel. That youth denied knowing that Mr. Emery was going to be robbed and said he ran for the car after hearing a gunshot.
Police obtained a search warrant for the alleged shooter’s home and found a gun with a gold barrel consistent with the gun Mr. Emery carried. They have not found the gun that was used to shoot him.
A court-authorized search of the alleged shooter’s cellphone showed him holding that gun — a Glock firearm with an extended magazine — prior to the shooting. Also in the photo was the youth charged Wednesday.
Also on his phone, police found videos and pictures created hours after the fatal shooting that showed the trio holding the firearm stolen from Mr. Emery and the gun used to kill him while the youths were rapping to a song.
Detectives also found texts sent after Mr. Emery’s death from the alleged killer to the youth charged with possessing the guns telling him to throw away all the clothes and turn off his phone and use another.
Because the public defender’s office already represents the youth charged with murder, Benjamin appointed Champaign attorney Jamie Propps to represent the teen charged with unlawful possession of weapons. He is due back in court with her June 12.