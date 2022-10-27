URBANA — A second teen who was present when a rideshare driver was fatally shot in Urbana in January has been convicted of obstructing justice.
Jahiem Dyer, 17, who listed an address on South State Street in Champaign, was sentenced to probation and released from custody Thursday after admitting to Judge Roger Webber that he lied to police investigating the Jan. 12 shooting of Kristian Philpotts.
The 29-year-old Chicago man was driving for Lyft, trying to make extra money to attend veterinary school, when he was shot in the back by one of three teenage boys in the rear seat of the Jeep in which he was chauffeuring them.
Authorities believe the shooter was Tyjohn Williams, 17, of Champaign, who’s awaiting trial.
Dyer and another teen who already pleaded guilty to obstructing justice, Na’Shown Fenderson, 17, have agreed to testify against Williams.
Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Larson said the shooting happened as the vehicle approached the intersection of Vine Street and Burkwood Court in Urbana en route to an address on Cottage Grove Avenue, where one of the boys had said he was going to get a haircut.
Larson said police had no evidence to suggest that Dyer and Fenderson had any notion that Williams allegedly intended to shoot the driver.
Dyer initially denied knowing who the shooter was, the prosecutor said. Additionally, evidence showed that Fenderson threw the gun that Williams allegedly used onto the roof of a home as he ran.
After being shot in the back, Mr. Philpotts got out of the Jeep and tried to run but collapsed on Vine Street.
All the teens ran, but due to cooperative neighbors and quick work by police in Urbana and Champaign, Fenderson and Dyer were arrested within hours of the killing. Williams was arrested in early March in Georgia. His trial date has not been set.
Dyer received the same sentence on Thursday that Fenderson got when he pleaded guilty on Oct. 4: 30 months of probation, 180 days in jail, an order that he have no contact with Fenderson or Williams in the future and the dismissal of four counts of first-degree murder in return for his promise to testify truthfully in Williams’ trial.
Larson said Dyer had no previous criminal record.
Because he had already served 288 days in detention, Dyer was released from the courtroom to his family members.