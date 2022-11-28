URBANA — A second University of Illinois student has been charged with residential burglary and theft in connection with break-ins earlier this month at a Champaign apartment complex.
Avi K. Amin, 19, who listed an address in the 300 block of East Green Street, was charged Monday after being arrested Saturday in the Nov. 13 residential burglary of an apartment in the 200 block of East Green Street.
Three UI students had reported on Nov. 13 that several items had been taken from their apartment as they slept, including a cellphone that its owner and police were able to track to the apartment of Souvik Ghosh, 19, who lived in the same building.
Further investigation by police turned up several items stolen from that apartment and a second one in Ghosh’s building.
Ghosh was criminally charged with residential burglary and theft on Nov. 15.
Since then, police obtained surveillance video that showed both Ghosh and Amin entering apartments and taking items, leading to Amin’s arrest.
Judge Brett Olmstead set Amin’s bond at $10,000 and told him to return to court Jan. 24.
Ghosh is also due back in court that day.
On Monday, Ghosh came to court as an observer to see his friend, who was appearing before Olmstead via video from the satellite jail. When he took a photo of Amin on his phone, a violation of courthouse rules, his phone was taken from him and he was brought back before Olmstead, who admonished him about the potential penalties for using a camera without permission.
If convicted of residential burglary, the friends face a mandatory prison term of between four and 15 years.