URBANA — A second person allegedly involved in the violent holdup and stabbing of a man in Urbana last month has been criminally charged.
Essence Mcfall-Dorsey, 28, who listed an address in the 1400 block of Silver Street, was arraigned Monday on charges of armed robbery, aggravated robbery and aggravated battery in connection with an incident last month in the 1300 block of Silver Street in which an Urbana man was robbed of his cellphone and stabbed repeatedly.
Tamyra Butler, 33, of Urbana was previously charged with armed robbery and aggravated battery for allegedly taking the man’s phone from his home on Feb. 24, then harming him when he located her on Philo Road and tried to get it back.
An Urbana police report said when the Urbana man found Butler, he demanded his phone back. At Butler’s request, he got in a car with her. Mcfall-Dorsey and another unidentified man were also in the vehicle.
Seeing his phone on the floorboard, he confronted Butler about it, prompting Mcfall-Dorsey to allegedly brandish a gun and tell him to shut up. The man then grabbed the handgun she had and tried to disarm Mcfall-Dorsey, the report said.
Butler ordered him to stop then allegedly stabbed him several times. As he got out of the car and tried to run, he was allegedly pistol-whipped in the head by Mcfall-Dorsey.
Butler was found that same day and arrested.
Police located Mcfall-Dorsey on Saturday and interviewed her about the February mugging. She admitted being present when the man was in the car but said she was outside the car and it was the victim, not her, that had the gun.
After further investigation, police arrested Mcfall-Dorsey.
A judge set her bond over the weekend at $200,000. She has multiple prior convictions for theft, possession of controlled substance, criminal damage to property and aggravated battery.
She remained in the county jail Tuesday and is due back in court April 19, the same day that Butler is due in court. Butler also remains locked up in lieu of $150,000 bond.
If convicted of the most serious charge of armed robbery, each of the women faces six to 30 years in prison.