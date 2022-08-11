URBANA — A second woman believed involved in a multi-thousand-dollar spending spree using a stolen credit card is now in police custody.
Chelsea Jo Whitney, 37, listed as homeless, was arraigned Thursday for participating in a continuing financial crime enterprise and identity theft over $10,000.
Late last month, Dayna Gotschall, 54, of Champaign, who listed no address, was arrested on the same charges in connection with a series of fraudulent uses of a Champaign County man’s credit card.
Champaign police received a report from the man that his credit card must have been stolen from his mailbox. Police later learned it had been used at three Menards stores in Normal, Danville and Terre Haute, Ind., on March 28, March 30 and April 2, respectively, to buy a total of $10,097 worth of merchandise.
After a picture of the women in one of the stores was published through Crime Stoppers, police received a tip about their identity.
Whitney, who has previous convictions for methamphetamine possession, tampering with anhydrous-ammonia equipment, solicitation and battery, is being held in lieu of $10,000 bond.
She was told by Judge Anna Benjamin to return to court Sept. 27.
Both charges against the women are Class 1 felonies carrying potential penalties ranging from probation to four to 15 years in prison.