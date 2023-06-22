PEORIA — The second of two women involved in the straw purchase of a gun that was used to fatally shoot Champaign police Officer Christopher Oberheim has pleaded guilty to federal felony charges.
Ashantae Corruthers, 29, of Indianapolis faces up to 25 years in prison when Judge Colin Bruce sentences her Nov. 6.
She pleaded guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jonathan Hawley on Thursday to conspiracy to defraud the United States by buying and transferring a gun to Darion Lafayette, the 24-year-old man who shot Officer Oberheim on May 19, 2021, and by conspiring with Mr. Lafayette and co-defendant Regina Lewis, 28, of Normal to cover up that purchase and transfer by falsely reporting to Indianapolis police that the gun had been stolen.
Mr. Lafayette, who was fatally shot by Officer Oberheim's partner, now-retired Officer Jeff Creel, after he fired at and hit both officers, was not legally able to buy a gun because he was a convicted felon.
He persuaded Lewis, his cousin, who also had a felony conviction, to get Corruthers to buy the gun at an Indianapolis gun store, which she did legally in November 2020.
Lewis pleaded guilty in federal court a month ago to the same charges and is set to be sentenced Oct. 2 by Bruce in Urbana.
Corruthers had been scheduled to go to trial in federal court in Urbana next week. Following her guilty plea, which Bruce will have to formally accept before he sentences her, Assistant U.S. Attorney Eugene Miller asked that she be taken into the custody of the federal marshals.
Hawley declined that request and allowed her to remain free until her sentencing.
Corruthers is represented by Chicago attorney Joshua Adams.