UPDATE 3:30 p.m.: Police report there is still a large backup even though traffic is getting through on the right shoulder of I-74 eastbound.
State Police advise avoiding the area while cleanup continues. That's expected to take at least until about 5 p.m.
URBANA — A semitrailer fire on Interstate 74 eastbound near the Lincoln Avenue exit in Urbana has caused all eastbound lanes to be blocked for a while.
The trailer, carrying potatoes, was reported on fire about 2:25 p.m., and several fire departments have responded.
Traffic is being diverted onto Exit 183 at Lincoln. Motorists can re-enter I-74 eastbound after crossing Lincoln.
A significant traffic backup is expected and police urge drivers to seek an alternate route if possible.