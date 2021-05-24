ST. JOSEPH — Illinois State Police say no one was injured when a semitrailer caught on fire on Sunday night on Interstate 74 near St. Joseph. The fire shut down the eastbound lanes of the interstate for about two hours.
Police say that 61-year-old Loren Spengler of Rankin was driving east on I-74 near mile marker 190 at about 6 P-M when a fire started in the brakes of the trailer. That caused him to pull over and stop on the shoulder.
Police say the man then separated the semi-truck from the trailer and drove the truck forward about twenty yards as the flames began to spread throughout the trailer.
Police say the trailer and its contents quickly became engulfed in flames, as the trailer burned for about 40 minutes.
The contents of the trailer were not disclosed.