TUSCOLA — A truck fire closed a section of Interstate 57 on Wednesday night in southern Champaign County, with traffic diverted onto U.S. 45 at Tuscola.
According to Illinois State Police, troopers were on the scene of a semitrailer fire near mile marker 219, close to the Champaign-Douglas County line, around 9:45 p.m.
Traffic was diverted off the interstate at Exit 212 in Tuscola until about 11 p.m. Motorists are asked to consider an alternate route and exercise caution if they’re traveling in that area.