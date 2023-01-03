URBANA — It will be at least a couple more months before a Champaign 18-year-old is sentenced for her role in the murder of an Urbana man.
Amari Robinson was to be sentenced Tuesday by Judge Randy Rosenbaum for the Oct. 8, 2020, first-degree murder of Martin Morrow.
A jury deliberated almost eight hours in early October before finding Robinson guilty of the 29-year-old Urbana man’s fatal shooting in the 3000 block of West William Street in Champaign.
She faces 45 years to life in prison because the jury believed that Robinson personally fired some of the 14 shots that led to Mr. Morrow's death.
Testimony showed he was shot by two different guns. Co-defendant Printiss Turner, 21, of Urbana is also charged with his murder and awaiting trial.
About a month ago, Robinson wrote a letter to Rosenbaum complaining of the representation she received from First Assistant Public Defender Lindsey Lepp, who was assisted by Assistant Public Defender Katie Jessup in the four-day jury trial that began Sept. 27.
Rosenbaum was prepared Tuesday to proceed with a hearing to evaluate the lawyers’ performances, but the need for that was obviated when Monticello attorneys David Cox and Dan Clifton entered the case as Robinson’s attorneys, apparently being paid for their representation.
However, the Monticello attorneys said they will need time to go through the about 1,500 pages of reports from the state’s attorney before letting the judge know how much time they will need to file any post-trial motions.
Rosenbaum set the case for a status hearing on Feb. 6.
Meanwhile, Turner’s case has been reassigned to the Champaign County Public Defender’s Office now that recently appointed Public Defender Liz Pollock has been able to hire additional help.
Urbana attorney Audrey Thompson had been appointed to represent Turner but left her position with an Urbana law firm to work as an assistant public defender.
Pollock said she will represent Turner since Thompson will be in juvenile court defending parents in abuse and neglect cases.
Former Public Defender Janie Miller-Jones, who is still working in the office as an assistant, had asked Rosenbaum more than a year ago to stop assigning murder cases to her office due to the crush of low-income defendants charged with murder in 2021.
There were at least 12 murder cases filed in 2021 and about 20 filed in 2022, many of which remain unresolved.