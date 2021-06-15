URBANA — The sentencing of a 20-year-old Champaign man who pleaded guilty to inciting a riot at Market Place Mall in May 2020 will wait another two months.
U.S. District Court Judge Michael Mihm heard four-and-a-half hours of testimony Monday in the sentencing hearing of Shamar Betts and delayed the sentencing until Aug. 19.
Also to be determined at that time is the matter of restitution for 73 looted and damaged businesses that together chalked up nearly $2.2 million in losses.
Mihm said he was prepared to proceed with the sentencing Monday and would just delay the matter of restitution until a later date. But he ultimately decided to delay both due to some unresolved issues raised by the lawyers about sentencing guidelines.
The riot occurred May 31, 2020, in the wake of the killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis.
Rioting that included smashed windows and looting began at Market Place Mall and spread to the North Prospect Avenue retail area and later to other businesses in Champaign-Urbana.
Betts was among those “profoundly impacted” by watching the video of the George Floyd killing, according to his attorney, federal Public Defender Elisabeth Pollock, in a written sentencing commentary.
Betts posted a message on Facebook and shared a flyer that said “BlackLivesMatter, RIOT @ MarketPlace mall, Time 3” and was observed in a group of 50 to 75 people at the mall and leaving Old Navy with a handful of clothing items, she said.
“Shamar’s closest childhood friend had been killed by police officers in Chicago in 2017 in a questionable shooting, and Shamar had his own set of experiences with law enforcement, which predisposed him to emotional distress when he saw the murder of Floyd on video,” Pollock said in her commentary.
Witnesses for the defense described Betts as a man affected by childhood traumas who, before the pandemic, became a valued employee of the Urbana Park District.
Police officers called by Assistant U.S. Attorney Eugene Miller described the riot as it developed and later unfolded, with FBI agent Andrew Huckstadt being asked to read at length Betts’ Facebook posts and messages claiming responsibility for the riot and urging others to participate.
“Spread the word. The more people, the sweeter,” read one message quoted by Huckstadt.
In another message on the evening of May 31, Betts said to his brother, “I’m a legend,” Huckstadt said.
In a message to someone else, Betts said, “I started that riot,” Huckstadt said.
Huckstadt also said Betts made statements in a phone call in jail, stating that authorities only knew about him being involved in what occurred at Old Navy and that they didn’t know about Macy’s, where video footage also showed him carrying out clothes.
Steve Suderman, owner of Good Vibes Sound, Champaign, testified about the looting of his store, which had been in pandemic lockdown and set to reopen to customers June 1.
He’d just gotten in a good shipment of merchandise and had it displayed up front, only to have looters smash their way in and take it — then return later for items they’d left out in the parking lot, Suderman said.
Taken was nearly $30,000 worth of electronics, he said.
One of two defense witnesses, Micah Johnson, a professor at the University of South Florida Department of Mental Health Law & Policy, was hired to conduct a study of Betts’ history.
He said Betts had severe exposure to adverse experiences when he was younger, among them physical abuse and neglect.
He said Betts scored a six (on a scale of one to 10) on the Adverse Childhood Experiences test — intended to demonstrate the link between adverse childhood experiences and adult health and social outcomes — when a score of four crosses a threshold for greater risk of problems later in life.
Betts was so upset by the death of George Floyd, Johnson said, he thought the only outlet he had was social media.
“He was constantly trying to fill a hole in his heart with some kind of recognition,” Johnson said.
Betts’ boss, Savannah Donovan, environmental program manager at the Urbana Park District, said she initially called Betts for an interview for a summer camp program job because “he really impressed me with his maturity as an 18-year-old.”
“Kids gravitated toward him,” she said.
She was building a relationship with Betts as his mentor, Donovan said, and when she learned he was losing his place to live, she and the staff brainstormed trying to help him find a home.
Betts eventually got an apartment with some roommates, and she and her husband gave him a bike to use, she said.
But later, Betts got into an argument with a woman at the apartment and was not permitted to return there, Donovan testified. And while the bicycle she and her husband had given him had been purchased, she said, Betts told her he was stopped by police who said the bike had been stolen.
“The more I got to know Shamar, the more I got to know his lack of resources and support,” she said.
Donovan said she has stayed in touch with Betts after his arrest and that he eventually realized the gravity of what he’d done and expressed remorse.
Betts faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 on his guilty plea of inciting a riot.
He also faces sentencing in state court July 8 in connection with his guilty plea to burglary related to entering Old Navy on the day of the riot with the intent to steal.