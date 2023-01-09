URBANA — The sentencing of a 16-year-old Chicago girl who made threats to Urbana High School over the phone has been continued until Friday.
The teen had pleaded guilty to felony disorderly conduct last month and was released to the custody of her mother to await her sentencing — which had been scheduled for Monday.
Assistant Public Defender Katie Jessup told Judge Anna Benjamin that the girl’s mother had called her that morning saying they lacked transportation from Chicago to Urbana and asked for a continuance.
Benjamin rescheduled the sentencing to 3 p.m. Friday.
The girl had been arrested Nov. 22 in Chicago.
She admitted to FBI agents that she had been in a chat-room app, responded to a request for volunteers to call in shooting threats to the high school and that she called the school twice threatening a shooting.