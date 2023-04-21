URBANA — A Champaign teen with a history of stealing cars has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for aggravated vehicular hijacking.
The 15-year-old pleaded guilty Friday before Judge Roger Webber to his most serious crime yet in his brief, but active criminal career that began when he was 13.
His plea was the result of a deal worked out by Assistant Public Defender Katie Jessup and Assistant State’s Attorney Brooke Hinman to keep the youth in the juvenile system, where the penalties are not as severe.
Under the extended-jurisdiction juvenile section of the criminal code under which his case was prosecuted, the teen will begin his sentence in juvenile prison, where he cannot be held beyond his 21st birthday. However, if he fails at his juvenile parole, he will have to serve the balance of the 10-year sentence.
The teen admitted that on March 10, while armed with a gun, he robbed a Domino’s pizza delivery man of his car keys, his pizza and his Ford Escape in the 1900 block of Meadow Drive in Champaign.
Hinman laid out the facts for Webber, who has heard similar stories about the teen’s activity in at least six prior juvenile delinquency cases involving him stealing cars since 2020.
She noted that his crimes started about the same time students were forced to begin at-home computer-based learning as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The difference this time is that instead of taking a car that a delivery driver left running while unoccupied, the teen used a gun to threaten the car driver.
Hinman said the latest string of crimes by the youth actually started the night before, about 7:40 p.m. March 9, when a different Domino's pizza driver making a delivery in the 1500 block of West Bradley Avenue, Champaign, was redirected to an address on Garden Hills Drive.
When he got there, six males approached, grabbed him and threatened him to not call for help.
That driver handed over his money, phone and car keys, then three of the males got in the man’s car and drove away while the others told the delivery driver to run. With the help of police, the man’s Mitsubishi was later spotted, resulting in a police pursuit that ended when officers lost the car on Interstate 74.
Just before 4 p.m. March 10, the Mitsubishi was found at a home in the 1500 block of West Bradley, where the teen’s sister lived.
About 2½ hours later, police responded to the armed robbery of Domino’s driver on Meadow Drive.
The driver told police that the special instructions on the order were for him to call a phone number when he arrived because of a large dog in the home. The man did that and two males appeared, one displaying a gun with a green laser sight.
They demanded the keys to his car, grabbed his pizza and took off in his Ford Escape.
Surveillance video from the neighborhood confirmed one of the two males was holding a gun on the delivery driver.
The next day, March 11, the teen was arrested in Kokomo, Ind., after being involved in a hit-and-run accident in that city in the stolen Ford Escape. He ran from police while a friend of his who had also been in the stolen car stopped. The fleeing teen was ultimately caught and arrested.
Hinton said about two weeks after his arrest, Kokomo police found a polymer handgun with a green laser sight on it in the path where he had run.
Because of the introduction of the gun into his crimes, Hinman took steps to have the minor prosecuted as an adult at the same time she sought the extended-jurisdiction juvenile prosecution, to which she and Jessup ultimately agreed. In return for his guilty plea to carjacking, she dismissed other charges of possession of a stolen vehicle and armed robbery.
The hybrid sentence to juvenile prison with the possibility of adult consequences is the most severe sentence yet for the teen, whose mother and grandmother have died since his crimes began in 2020, leaving him in the foster care system, Hinman said.
Webber set a sentencing confirmation date for May 8 so that probation officers can get an updated social history on the youth.