Following a funeral that started at 11 a.m. today in Decatur, a police procession for Champaign Officer Christopher Oberheim is on its way to Monticello, where he will be laid to rest.
The latest from The News-Gazette's Steve Hoffman, Joey Wright and Robin Scholz:
***
Champaign Fire Department has put up a massive American flag at the corner of State Street and Wilson Street in Monticello. The funeral procession for Champaign police officer Christopher Oberheim is expected to pass through shortly. pic.twitter.com/y4ZnIEKvBa— Joey Wright (@JoeyWright2000) May 26, 2021
Andrea Bailey, a Monticello sixth grade teacher, on the importance of today’s procession and what Christopher Oberheim meant to the Monticello community: pic.twitter.com/UhHFLgHM1a— Joey Wright (@JoeyWright2000) May 26, 2021
A thread with video from the procession as it passed under the flag at the intersection of State Street and Wilson Street in Monticello. Hundreds of cars took part: pic.twitter.com/Wmkowvqrtl— Joey Wright (@JoeyWright2000) May 26, 2021
Hundreds of flags line the procession route in Monticello.
First responders in several counties are joining Officer Oberheim’s family and friends in the procession, which is expected to leave Maranatha Church in Decatur around 1:30 p.m.
Champaign police are hoping the public will pay their respects by lining the route that ends at Monticello Township Cemetery.