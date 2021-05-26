05272021 2 oberheim funeral

The hearse that will carry Officer Chris Oberheim at Maranatha Assembly of God Church in Decatur. The hearse will lead a procession from Decatur to to his final resting place in Monticello.

 Clay Jackson/Herald & Review
Following a funeral that started at 11 a.m. today in Decatur, a police procession for Champaign Officer Christopher Oberheim is on its way to Monticello, where he will be laid to rest.

The latest from The News-Gazette's Steve Hoffman, Joey Wright and Robin Scholz:

Outside his home along the procession route on State Street in Monticello, Stanley Vaughan left one iris untrimmed in honor of Officer Christopher Oberheim.
The scene near the corner of State and High streets in Monticello.
A car with 'RIP Oberheim' sprayed on its back window sits in the parking lot of Circle K on Bridge Street.
The scene on Bridge Street in Monticello.
Members of the Champaign Fire Department hoist a giant American flag at the corner of State and Wilson in Monticello.
Wearing T-shirts designed to honor Officer Oberheim, several onlookers gather along the 900 block of State Street.
The scene at the corner of State and Lone Beech in Monticello.

Hundreds of flags line the procession route in Monticello.

First responders in several counties are joining Officer Oberheim’s family and friends in the procession, which is expected to leave Maranatha Church in Decatur around 1:30 p.m.

Champaign police are hoping the public will  pay their respects by lining the route that ends at Monticello Township Cemetery.

