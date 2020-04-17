URBANA — The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office has reached a settlement with the estate of a 59-year-old Urbana man who died at the county jail four years ago.

The estate of Paul E. Clifton is getting $35,000 and will drop its federal lawsuit as part of the settlement, which was obtained by The News-Gazette through an open-records request.

The payment was made “to avoid the expense and delay of further investigation and litigation and is not to be construed as an admission of any liability,” the agreement says.

“The parties have entered into a settlement agreement that resolves all issues in this case,” Champaign attorney Keith E. Fruehling wrote for the county in a court filing last week.

Clifton died the morning of March 27, 2016, a day after he was arrested on an outstanding warrant for violating his probation for driving under suspension.

The Champaign County coroner determined that Clifton died of natural causes, but his estate argued in its lawsuit that the jail and its health care provider should have given him better care while he was there.

Clifton suffered from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma and high blood pressure, according to the lawsuit. While in jail, he had two asthma attacks, the lawsuit says. He eventually had a seizure, his heart stopped and he was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 10:18 a.m., the suit says.

The estate accused the sheriff’s office of wrongful death for not giving Clifton his nebulizer treatments more promptly and not initiating CPR once he became unresponsive.

It also accused the jail’s health care provider, Correct Care Solutions LLC, of medical malpractice.

Clifton’s estate has also settled with Correct Care Solutions, which denied the allegations, according to court filings.

In its formal response to the lawsuit, lawyers for the sheriff’s office denied the allegations and said it did not believe Clifton told anyone about his COPD or high blood pressure, only his asthma.

Clifton’s estate is administered by Lillie Smith and was represented in court by Champaign attorney Shayla Maatuka.