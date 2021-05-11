PESOTUM — An undetermined number of cars on a northbound freight train derailed Tuesday evening in southern Champaign County.
Champaign County sheriff’s Sgt. Ed Moody said preliminary information is that no one was injured in the incident, reported about 7:45 p.m.
The Champaign Fire Department’s hazardous-materials team was called to assist firefighters from Pesotum and Tolono because of the possibility of a spill.
U.S. 45 between Pesotum and County Road 600 N, which is just south of Tolono, as well as the township roads on the east and west sides of the highway, were closed to traffic.
Firefighters and deputies are trying to figure out how many cars were being pulled and how many may have derailed. Moody said it’s believed that the cars went off the rails near County Road 300 N, which is just north of Pesotum.
Moody said it appeared that wheels on just a few cars popped off the tracks, leaving them slightly askew. None of them actually toppled over, he said.