URBANA — A former University of Illinois police officer has had additional charges of sex assault involving four women lodged against him.
Illinois State Police arrested Jerald E. Sandage, 48, of LeRoy, formerly of Savoy, on Wednesday morning on four different cases charging him with criminal sexual assault, criminal sexual abuse and intimidation stemming from conduct that allegedly occurred between June 2012 and September 2018.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said Sandage is being held in lieu of $3 million bond in the Piatt County Jail and is expected to appear in court in Champaign County Thursday.
Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said Sandage is being held in Monticello for his own safety.
Sandage resigned from the UI police department in late February in the wake of official misconduct charges filed in December that alleged he used police resources to target women between February 2017 and January 2018.
He had worked there 12 years.
Those charges remain unresolved and state police and the Champaign County state’s attorney’s office have been investigating Sandage, with the help of UI police, since last fall. That investigation included the examination of the contents of his phones.