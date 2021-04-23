URBANA — A convicted sex offender who failed to notify authorities of a change of address has been sentenced to four years in prison.
Jason Milton, 26, whose last known address was on Rising Road in Champaign, pleaded guilty in March to failure to register as a sex offender.
He admitted that in early January 2020, he neglected to change his address with authorities within three days as required under the sex-offender statute.
Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Larson said in December 2019, Milton had registered an address in Urbana but about a month later was found to be living on Rising Road.
Milton was convicted in Champaign County in 2003 of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, which requires him to register as a sex offender for life.
To increase his sentence, Larson presented Judge Roger Webber with evidence linking Milton to an October 2019 domestic battery. The victim in that case testified that Milton pulled her hair and choked her at a home on Silver Street in Urbana.
After Webber sentenced Milton on Monday for the failure-to-register conviction, Larson dismissed the charge of aggravated domestic battery.