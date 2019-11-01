URBANA — A Seymour man remained in the county jail Friday after being charged with allegedly having more than 2 ounces of cocaine.
Christopher C. Bradley, 51, was arraigned Thursday on charges of possession with intent to deliver cocaine and possession of cocaine.
Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force Sgt. Dave Griffet said that Wednesday afternoon officers within his group received information that Bradley was in Urbana and had drugs.
Aware that Bradley had an expired driver’s license, officers went to the area where they were told he was. When he emerged from a gas station in the 2100 block of East University Avenue in Urbana and drove off, police stopped him.
A drug-sniffing dog alerted to the presence of drugs in his pickup truck and police found just over 2 ounces (66.7 grams) of powder cocaine, a scale with residue on it, a grinder and about 10 grams of cannabis, Griffet said.
Judge Adam Dill set bond for Bradley at $100,000. He was told to be back in court for a probable cause hearing on Nov. 19.
If convicted of the more serious of the two counts, Bradley faces six to 30 years in prison.