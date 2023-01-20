SHELBYVILLE — A Shelbyville teacher who allegedly tried to solicit a child to commit a sex act and possessed child pornography is in police custody.
Illinois State Police investigators said Hayden Miller, 29, of Shelbyville was arrested Thursday after those charges were filed by the Coles County state’s attorney.
Miller is being held in the Shelby County jail pending his transfer to Coles County.
The release gave no information on what Miller is specifically alleged to have done or when, where or how it happened.
Coles County State’s Attorney Jesse Danley was not immediately available to answer questions.
Possession of child pornography is a Class 1 felony with potential penalties upon conviction of probation to four to 15 years in prison, while solicitation of a child is a Class 2 felony with penalties ranging from probation to three to seven years in prison.
Illinois State Police asked that parents of any children in Shelbyville Community Unit School District 4 who may have had inappropriate interactions with Miller to call their Zone 5 headquarters at 217-278-5000 or the Shelby County Sheriff's Office at 217-774-3941.