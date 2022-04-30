URBANA — Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said he now hopes to close the county’s deteriorating jail in downtown Urbana in a week or two — as soon as he can line up placements for the remaining prisoners there.
The sheriff recently notified local attorneys that he has begun moving more inmates out of the county in preparation for closing the downtown jail due to a critically low staffing level among correctional officers.
The jail staff is down by 11 correctional officers and two sergeants, and in the most recent pay period alone, correctional officers put in 400 hours of overtime, Heuerman said.
“My staff is burned out,” he said.
Closing the downtown jail and moving remaining inmates there to the Kankakee County jail would allow him to move nine correctional officers from downtown Urbana to the satellite jail at 502 S. Lierman Ave., U, he said.
The Kankakee County jail is currently housing 100 people from Champaign County, and “I’d like for them to take 40 more inmates,” Heuerman said.
Out-of-county jail boarding costs $60 per prisoner per day, he said. In the first three months of this year alone, out-of-county boarding cost the county $325,000.
Heuerman said he has some money left in his budget for out-of-county inmate boarding but he will have to go to the county board in the next month or two to request a budget increase to cover boarding costs through the end of the year.
“This is unfortunate, but it should not be a surprise to anybody,” he said.
Finding a solution for the deteriorating downtown jail and the pressing need for more inmate space has been an issue for about 15 years, Heuerman said.
In November, the county board approved a plan to spend $20.4 million to consolidate the two jails by building two more pods at the satellite building. County officials have been working with architects to plan the new space, but construction on the addition won’t be underway until December, the sheriff said.
Even when the extra space is built, it won’t be enough to house all of Champaign County’s prisoners, he said.
While the county has always struggled to maintain enough jail staff, Heuerman said the situation has been exacerbated in recent years due to the pandemic and an increase in gun violence boosting inmate numbers.
On top of that, transports of prisoners to state facilities are taking longer due to bottlenecks at the state level.
Prisoners deemed unfit to stand trial due to mental-health issues are remanded to the Department of Human Services, but it’s “taking months and months for that to happen,” Heuerman said. Meanwhile, inmates with mental-health conditions continue to deteriorate in the county jail, he said.
Other prisoners sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections may continue to be in the county jail’s custody for about a month after sentencing due to state COVID-19 safety protocols, Heuerman said. Those transports used to take place once a week and are now taking place once or twice a month, he said.
Gang rivalries also put pressure on space, Heuerman said, as does the need to keep sentenced prisoners separate from those awaiting trial. He tries to keep rival gang members separate, but inmates don’t always disclose rivalries and fights break out inside the jail, he said.
If the jail doesn’t lose any more staff, Heuerman said moving more inmates out of county will allow for consolidating staff at the satellite jail with only a bit of overtime needed, allowing employees to take their normal time off.
“And it will help us address the high level of violence we’re seeing in inmates right now,” he said.
Heuerman said he understands that attorneys prefer to have their clients nearby to meet with them in in person, but closing the downtown jail is the only option right now.
Some hearings can be conducted remotely via Zoom, he said, and he will continue to try to keep inmates with upcoming trials in the county.