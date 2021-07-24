URBANA — Staffing at the Champaign County Jail has reached a critical level, Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said.
In a new letter to the county board, he said it’s time for action, “before there are devastating consequences.”
Heuerman’s letter was sent eight days after a man breached the satellite jail at 502 S. Lierman Ave., U, by ramming a truck into the west sally port entrance.
Multiple jail employees have left over safety concerns at the downtown jail and the work environment they face, the sheriff said.
By the end of this month, the corrections division will be short 10 correctional officers, the highest number of vacancies the jail has ever experienced, Heuerman told the county board. That’s one-fifth of the jail’s front-line correctional officers, he said.
“We have seen an increase in employee turnover in multiple divisions at the sheriff’s office, but none as concerning as we are currently seeing in corrections,” he wrote.
Heuerman also warned that many inmates have expressed intentions to file grievances and civil lawsuits against the county if conditions at the downtown jail aren’t improved.
“These are legitimate concerns, and those of you who were brave enough to tour the downtown jail have seen this firsthand,” he said.
Heuerman said in September, 60 inmates will be transferred to a facility in another county because of an HVAC project at the satellite jail, “and quite frankly, I’m not sure I can justify bringing those inmates back to the county in a timely manner due to staffing concerns.”
Housing 60 inmates in Ogle County at $55 a day will cost the county $69,300 for three weeks and $99,000 if their stay lasts a month — plus $99,000 for each additional month, Heuerman said.
He has advised the county board to take such steps as approving a $5,000 sign-on bonus for new correctional officers — half after they successfully complete field training and the other half after fulfilling a three-year contract.
He said with fast-food jobs paying $15 an hour or more, it’s hard to find employees who are willing to earn only a little more than that to work in a “hostile and safety/security-driven environment,” he said.
Heuerman also is recommending that the county board make a firm commitment to close the downtown jail on a realistic time frame and continue to evaluate correctional-officer salaries.
“The conversation around closing the downtown jail has been going on for almost a decade, if not longer,” Heuerman said. “Much of the conversation in the past decade has focused on a need and want to close the downtown jail and consolidate facilities, but rarely have I heard a conversation on the obligation of the county board to do so.”
County Board Chairman Kyle Patterson said he’s been on several jail tours and found conditions to be “deplorable” and “inhumane.”
“It’s definitely something we take seriously,” he said. “Obviously, something needs to be done about the facilities problems we have with the two jails.”
Patterson said this is a difficult issue to address politically, because as a non-home-rule unit of government, Champaign County can’t raise money to address the jail situation without taking it to voters in a referendum.
“The last time it was on the ballot, it failed in literally every precinct in the county,” he said.
That was in 2016, when 70 percent of voters rejected a quarter-cent sales-tax increase for facilities.
County Executive Darlene Kloeppel said the county has a larger issue with staff retention, and she plans to address the sheriff’s staffing concerns with her recommendation for a workforce study.