ST. JOSEPH — Champaign County sheriff’s deputies are investigating break-ins at three St. Joseph businesses Tuesday morning.
Lt. Curt Apperson said the owner of Country Chics reported that movement was seen inside the business about 6 a.m.
“We responded and were unable to locate the suspect,” Apperson said. “Then we learned he also broke into two other businesses.”
Those businesses are Salon 192 and Geschenk Coffee, Cafe & Gifts.
An undisclosed amount of currency was stolen from at least one of the businesses.
Apperson said the intruder got into the businesses either by forcing open doors or breaking a window.
He asked that anyone with additional information to contact the investigative division of the sheriff’s office at 217-384-1213 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free "P3 Tips" app.