ST. JOSEPH — Champaign County sheriff’s deputies are investigating racially hateful graffiti sprayed on vehicles in rural St. Joseph Township and road signs near the town.
Lt. Curt Apperson said that on July 26, the owner of Franzen Construction found racial slurs spray-painted on vehicles and other construction equipment at a company storage facility on County Road 1600 North.
The owner said the last time he had been there before July 26 was on July 22.
Apperson said the graffiti included swastikas, racial slurs, and other coarse language.
The owner also found that a small fire had been set on his property but was apparently put out with a fire extinguisher before doing any damage of note.
Damage to the vehicles was estimated at $3,000, Apperson said.
On Thursday, Facebook users who subscribe to the St. Joseph, Ill., Information and Community Events page posted photos showing road signs both east and west of St. Joseph that had been recently vandalized with hate speech.
Deputies ask that anyone who might have information on the vandalism call the sheriff’s office at 217-384-1213.
Tipsters who want to possibly collect a reward can also contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com, or via the P3 Tips mobile app.