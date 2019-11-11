DANVILLE — Police are seeking information about a shooting Sunday night that left one man dead and another injured.
Officers were called to OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center about 11:20 p.m. Sunday after a 23-year-old Danville man arrived seeking help for a gunshot wound to his lower extremities.
The man told police he was at his home in the 900 block of Hazel Street when three men came into the house and tried to rob him. He ran from the intruders and was shot while fleeing, but he managed to run to another house and get a ride to the hospital.
Police went to the man’s home to check for suspects and found the deceased 20-year-old man, who appeared to have died from gunshot wounds.
The injured man was later transferred to Carle Foundation Hospital and was in stable condition Monday, police said.
No further information was being released.
Anyone who has information regarding the shooting is asked to call Danville Police at 217-431-2250 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.