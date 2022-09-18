CHAMPAIGN — A Champaign man was shot and a power pole destroyed as a result of a shooting incident in the 1300 block of Bloomington Road on Saturday night.
Responding to reports of shots fired and an accident shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday, police found a vehicle that had rolled over but without occupants. At 7:49 p.m., a 22-year-old man entered a local emergency room with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to an arm.
Police said the victim was in the car when someone opened fire, striking the vehicle and causing the driver to lose control. The vehicle rolled over and struck a power pole, leaving live wires exposed on the street. The occupants of the vehicle fled from the scene.
Police ask that anyone who has additional information to please contact the department at 217-351-4545. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.