DANVILLE -- One man was killed and another injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon on Danville’s east side.
Danville police Cmdr. Joshua Webb said a 19-year-old man was found shot in the chest in the parking lot of Eastside Groceries, 1618 E. Fairchild St., just after 3 p.m. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police soon found a second male, 17, with a gunshot wound to his ankle that is not considered life-threatening.
Police learned from witnesses that a light blue vehicle drove past and someone inside began firing at the men. The vehicle was last seen headed east on Fairchild.
Anyone who has information is asked to call Danville police at 217-431-2250. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.