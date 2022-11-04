CHAMPAIGN — A Champaign 18-year-old has been hospitalized in critical condition after being shot multiple times Friday evening in the northern part of the city.
According to a release from Champaign police, at 4:52 p.m., officers were called to the 1100 block of North Elm Street, a few blocks north of Spalding Park, for a report of a shooting with injuries. Shortly after arriving, they found out that the female victim had arrived at an area hospital via personal vehicle.
Initial investigation revealed that the victim was walking along Elm when two unknown people in masks approached her on foot and opened fire, then quickly ran away.
Police said she was shot multiple times, including life-threatening wounds to the torso and leg, and remains in critical condition.
No arrests have yet been made and the investigation is ongoing. Police are continuing to canvass the area for witnesses and potential video footage, and ask anyone in the area with exterior surveillance cameras or any other information to please contact them at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for the footage or information to be share privately.
