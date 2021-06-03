CHAMPAIGN — An 18-year-old Champaign resident remains hospitalized in critical condition after being shot Wednesday evening in northwest Champaign.
Champaign police were called to the Garden Hills subdivision about 5:15 p.m., where they learned shots had been fired near the intersection of Paula Drive and Joanne Lane.
Police found people tending to the wounded male, who had apparently been fired upon by someone in a passing vehicle as he stood next to another vehicle. He was hit once by the shooter who fled.
The black Lincoln from which the shots were reportedly fired was later recovered, but police were unwilling to say how many occupants may have been in it or where it was found.
The shooting is the 109th confirmed incident of shots fired in the city since the beginning of the year.
Champaign Police ask that anyone who has additional information please contact them at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free “P3 Tips” mobile app.