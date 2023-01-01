CHAMPAIGN — Champaign County sheriff’s deputies are looking for the person or people who fired the first shots of the new year that injured a person.
Sheriff’s Lt. Curt Apperson said about 5 a.m. Sunday, deputies were called to Carle Foundation Hospital for a 30-year-old man admitted with gunshots to the abdomen and pelvis area. He had been driven to the emergency room by friends.
Deputies found a shooting scene in the 1500 block of Kings Way in the Dobbins Downs subdivision in northwest Champaign.
They learned that the victim was outside with other people when he was hit by gunfire. Apperson said the people present have been cooperative with deputies but were unable to shed much light on the source of the gunfire.
The man's injuries were described as non-life-threatening. Deputies have made no arrests.
They are asking residents to check video surveillance that might be of help to their investigation. Anyone who might be able to help should contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free "P3 Tips" mobile app.