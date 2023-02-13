CHAMPAIGN — A Champaign man is hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the abdomen he received Sunday night.
A release from Champaign police said officers were sent to the 2000 block of Cynthia Drive about 8:50 p.m. to help paramedics who were already there.
A 27-year-old man said he was outside his residence when he was beaten and shot by an unknown subject.
Police provided no further information about the incident or a suspect. Officers processed the scene and are looking for people or video footage that can help them.
The incident brings the number of people wounded by gunfire in Champaign this year to at least five. Police have dealt with about a dozen confirmed calls of shots fired.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call police at 217-351-4545. Those wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Champaign County Crime Stoppers 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free "P3 Tips" mobile app.