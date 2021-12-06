URBANA — Police are investigating a shooting Saturday night in which multiple shots were fired in the parking lot of Lincoln Square.
Police received the report at 11:55 p.m. Saturday and said two victims of gunshot wounds later turned up at a local hospital.
The victims were identified as a 23-year-old Urbana man and a 22-year-old Champaign man.
Urbana police Lt. Dave Smysor said both were treated and released.
One was shot in the lower back, and one was shot in the groin area, he said.
Both said they were in the area where multiple bullet casings were found, police said.
No arrests had been made as of Monday morning, Smysor said.