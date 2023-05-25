CHAMPAIGN — A 28-year-old Champaign man has been hospitalized in critical condition after being shot during a late-night fight Wednesday in the city's northwest.
Responding to a report of a shooting with injuries shortly after 10 p.m. in the 1200 block of Providence Circle, police located a victim with a potentially life-threatening gunshot wound.
Police said a fight was taking place when someone fired multiple rounds into the crowd. No one else was injured, police said.
No arrests have been made as the investigation continues.
Police ask that anyone who has additional information please call 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately.
Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can contact Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free “P3 Tips” mobile app.