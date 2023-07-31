DANVILLE — A 17-year-old has been arrested in the shooting of another 17-year-old early Sunday in south Danville.
According to a release from Vermilion County sheriff's Capt. Michael Hartshorn, police were called about 1 a.m. to a house on East 11th Street, south of Danville Stadium, for a report of a shooting.
Upon arrival, they found the victim with a life-threatening wound. The victim was taken to an Urbana hospital; there was no further word on their condition.
Hartshorn said the investigation identified another 17-year-old as a suspect, resulting in a warrant charging him with aggravated battery with a firearm. The suspect was arrested later that morning in Vigo County, Ind.