URBANA — A Champaign woman identified Donnie Caldwell on Tuesday as being in a car that drove up beside the one she was in when she was hit by gunfire two years ago.
Kiara Frazier, 27, testified in the opening day of testimony in the jury trial of Caldwell, 23, of Champaign.
He’s charged with aggravated battery with a gun for allegedly injuring Frazier, aggravated unlawful discharge of a firearm and unlawful use of weapons.
“I seen a car come past and when I looked over, I seen two dudes and I turned my head and got shot twice,” she said, beginning to weep quietly.
On the early morning of Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, Frazier was in the back seat of a car driven by her then-boyfriend, Nathaniel Ruth, that had just left the American Legion Post 559 on North Hickory Street in Champaign.
Her best friend, Ashton Smith-Fonville, was seated to her right in the middle of the back seat and her brother, Percy Frazier, was to the right of Smith-Fonville. In the front passenger seat was Ruth’s cousin, whose name Frazier didn’t know.
She recalled the passing car was white and that she recognized two men in its back seat, but did not see who was in the front.
“I didn’t see the shooting. I just heard the shooting. I was shot in my face and ended up falling … and my friend was holding me in her lap,” Frazier said.
In the white car, she recognized Deveonta Lindsey, 26, who is currently serving a 12-year prison term for unlawful use of weapons by a felon for his role in the shooting.
She knew him from growing up in the same neighborhood and because he was a friend of her child’s father, Rakim Vineyard, who was murdered in Champaign in July 2014. Mr. Vineyard’s fatal shooting sparked years of gun violence among feuding groups of young men in Champaign and Urbana.
The other man in the car she knew only as “Boo-Nanna,” but identified Caldwell in court as that person.
Frazier said inside the Legion, Lindsey, who was celebrating his birthday, had words with Ruth. She said Lindsey was loud and “huffing and puffing” and left first. Ruth suggested that the rest of them leave as well.
She said after the shooting, Ruth drove her to OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana, where doctors discovered the bullet went in the left side of her face and through her neck. She was also shot in the arm, something she found out four days later when she woke from a coma. That bullet also pierced her breast.
In opening statements to the five men and seven women hearing Caldwell’s case, Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink gave a brief synopsis of the evidence.
“Two moving cars, three shooters and one unintended victim. That’s what this case is about,” she said.
She said after the occupants of the white Chevrolet Impala — including Lindsey, who was driving, and Caldwell — shot at the car Frazier was in, Ruth returned fire. The Impala continued down Hickory and hit a parked car as Caldwell was hanging out its window.
She said Ruth was expected to identify Caldwell as one of the shooters and that Lindsey would also say Caldwell was a shooter.
However, when Lindsey took the stand Tuesday morning, shackled and wearing a jail jumpsuit, his memory of the shooting was lost.
Under questioning by Alferink, Lindsey admitted he wanted no part of testifying against his friend and answered either “no” or “I don’t remember” to most of her questions.
She took him through a transcribed statement he had given to Detective Dustin Sumption in October 2019 in which he implicated Caldwell. He denied telling Sumption that he had been driving and that Caldwell and another man were in the white Impala with him.
On cross-examination by Caldwell’s attorney, Dan Jackson, Lindsey simply said that whatever he told Sumption was not true. He denied offering money to Frazier to get her to alter her testimony.
Lindsey smiled at Caldwell as he was escorted from the courtroom.
Another witness, Dante Pickens, said he saw Lindsey at the Legion around a white car, the same one from which he later saw shots fired on the street. He said he saw only an arm and a gun out a window and said Lindsey was driving but he didn’t know who was shooting.
The trial before Judge Tom Difanis is expected to take much of the week.