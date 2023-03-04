URBANA — A 27-year-old woman who was brazenly shot almost a year ago by a teenager in Rantoul while defending her nephew lambasted the criminal justice system, particularly Rantoul police, for failing her and the community during a sentencing hearing Tuesday for her shooter.
“Y’all have left me to teach the kids who we’ve instilled with nothing but love, life and better things that the only way we’ll be able to make it down the street, the only way we can make it to the door is if we’re protecting ourself because y’all not doing it. We need guns to eat. We need guns to sleep at night. I’m left to teach them things that they shouldn’t have to worry about,” said the woman.
In a victim impact statement jammed with details of her ordeal, rage and emotion, the woman declared to Judge Anna Benjamin that she would “fix myself up” in the absence of what she considers serious punishment for Preston Sullivan, 17, also of Rantoul, who pleaded guilty to aggravated discharge of a firearm for an indeterminate sentence to juvenile prison.
Although the woman described how Sullivan stood 6 feet from her and shot her in the stomach, he was allowed to plead guilty to a less-serious charge of firing in her direction rather than aggravated battery with a firearm for actually shooting her. He had initially been charged as an adult for the more-serious crime.
Under the agreement worked out by State’s Attorney Julia Rietz and Sullivan’s attorney, Baku Patel of Urbana, Sullivan will begin his sentence in juvenile prison. If he commits any new offenses while in juvenile prison or on parole, he would have to serve the balance of a 10-year sentence in adult prison.
Benjamin endorsed the sentence that straddles the juvenile and adult justice systems, saying she has the dual responsibility of keeping the community safe while holding the minor accountable in a way that “he or she can learn and mature into a productive member of society.”
Rietz candidly admitted in court she entered into the agreement because of what she called a “mediocre investigation” by Rantoul police into the woman’s shooting on May 29 on Abram Drive, and her fear that a jury might acquit Sullivan based on the evidence she had.
She apologized to the victim and agreed with her concerns about the investigation, which she said she has addressed with the department. The prosecutor also acknowledged a lack of cooperation with police from the victim’s family members and other neighbors in the immediate aftermath of the shooting.
“I think it’s important for me to stand up and say that in front of her and her family and this court and Mr. Sullivan, so he understands this was not about what I might think is the right result, but is really about ... making sure that I had something that was certain and that provided closure and held him responsible for his actions,” she said.
The facts were that the woman’s 12-year-old nephew was at a party on Abram when he called his father to say he was being followed by teenagers. The boy’s father then called his sister, who was nearby at their parents’ home down the street, to have her check on his son.
The woman went to the party, stepped between her nephew and Sullivan to intervene and got into a physical fight with Sullivan. She held him by the hood of his sweatshirt as she urged the other kids to scatter.
Losing her grip, she said, “he straightened up, we made contact and I watched him pull the gun out and he shot me.”
The bleeding woman drove back to her parents’ home, and her mother drove her to Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, where she said an Urbana police officer “sort of gets a half statement from me.”
She said it was days later that Rantoul police asked her to view a photo lineup.
“No one had stopped by, made it a point to have my correct number or anything. … There was no canvassing the neighborhood for no witnesses or anything. No additional statements were taken. But what you guys did manage to do was put my family through more agony. We were blamed for what happened because my family was too distraught and simply didn’t know where things took place,” she said.
The woman said she was prepared for months to go to trial, even finding her own witnesses willing to testify when she learned Sullivan would plead guilty.
“Someone tried to kill me, and the best we could do was juvenile jail? What does that say to my family? It says to me that this system is not for you.”
She said Sullivan was not acting like a child on May 9.
“Before he left the house with that gun, he decided that he was a man. When he followed behind my nephew, he decided then he was a man. When he stood face to face with me knowing he was carrying, he was a man. When I seen him pull that trigger, he was a man. Now we’re here, and he’s this juvenile kid.”
“Y’all failed. Y’all have let down my family, myself, and this community and everything that justice stands for.”
Sullivan, who court reports described as having excellent behavior while in detention for more than nine months and no prior convictions, apologized for what he did and the pain he had caused the woman and her family.
“I had time to learn from this situation and to think on it for a long time, and this really opened my eyes, and I know it took something so terrible and big to do that,” he said.
“I want you to know that I’m truly sorry with my mind, my soul, my body. So I hope you can forgive me and everything I have done,” he said.
Patel argued that Sullivan had not even graduated from high school and that he had a baby sister he had not seen yet, born while he was in custody. He urged the judge to consider the letters of support for Sullivan and impose the agreed-upon sentence that would give Sullivan a chance at early release.
Benjamin noted she had done that but was also concerned by prior police contacts Sullivan had over the past five years and his use of illegal drugs, “which do terrible things to people.”
Acknowledging her role of reconciling the conflicting desires of the victim and Sullivan, Benjamin said “neither side perhaps feel that complete justice has been done.”
“And unfortunately, sometimes that happens,” said the judge.