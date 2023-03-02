CHAMPAIGN — Terry von Thaden, the mother of Liam Gasser, was a mix of emotions upon learning that Derrick Humphery had indeed been jailed.
In a statement she gave The News-Gazette, von Thaden was both complimentary of and grateful to the law enforcement officers and prosecutors who have been working the case since Oct. 24, 2021, when her family’s life was forever changed.
She also expressed gratitude to the many community members who have offered support to Liam, her and her daughter.
“We’ve known there was a suspect for a while and chose not to grant any interviews since we did not want to give the shooter any idea there was an investigation closing in, and at the same time we did not want to relay the impression that the police were doing nothing. We’ll certainly have more to say as evidence is made public by law enforcement.
It’s been a collective effort; the witnesses who provided key information, the Champaign Police Department, the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office, and other agencies that provided evidence to what was considered an unsolvable crime. In particular, without the witness who was well-schooled in auto identification, the keen eye of (sheriff’s) Lt. Curt Apperson, and the dogged perseverance of (Champaign) Detective Robb Morris, this person would not have been identified.
Though this suspect was apprehended, we are far from a conviction and even further from any type of sentencing that will matter. This is where we will rely on State’s Attorney Julia Rietz and Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink for their dedication to seeing this through exhaustively, leaving no stone unturned.
There is no sentence that will ever relieve the excruciating devastation and continual pain caused by this person. Liam was a mere 24 years old when this crime rendered him quadriplegic with a traumatic brain injury. One does not simply recover. It’s a life of agony — on every level; including a continual fight for healthcare and basic disability rights. The face my family shares in public and the face we have at home represent two very different worlds. But today, that face settles into a momentary sigh of relief.
We are in awe of the investigative efforts that brought us to this moment, and we are grateful to a community that has demonstrated overwhelming care and kindness to us on this journey. We look forward to sharing even better news down the road.”