CHAMPAIGN — With less than two months left in the calendar year, Champaign-Urbana has continued to experience about half the shootings it did last year.
The Champaign and Urbana police departments have collectively confirmed 160 shots-fired incidents in 2022. By this time last year, there had been 324 shootings in both cities.
“We’re not done, because one shooting is too many,” Champaign Police Chief Tim Tyler said at Wednesday’s Champaign County Community Coalition meeting. “We’re going to keep pounding, keep making our community safe.”
The Champaign, Urbana and University of Illinois police chiefs provided their regular monthly update at the penultimate Community Coalition meeting of the year, where professionals from local governments, schools, businesses and programs present for and mingle with attendees from the broader area.
So far, Urbana has experienced a 54 percent reduction in shooting incidents compared to last year, said interim Chief Rich Surles — 43 shootings by Nov. 9 vs. 93 a year ago. Urbana reported 115 shots-fired incidents resulting in 10 deaths in 2021.
Champaign’s confirmed shootings are down 49 percent — 117 this year vs. 231 a year ago. There were 259 shots-fired incidents in Champaign last year, leading to 16 deaths.
According to UI Police Chief Alice Cary, campus didn’t see any major violent crimes last month, though her department is “seeing a lot scams lately.”
There’ve been a handful of recent reports for sexual extortion, where UI students shared intimate images with unknown messengers who later threatened to share the content with others unless they were paid.
Last month, a UI student received a text from a person claiming to be a Chinese police officer, who said the student’s passport was “implicated in illegal activity,” UI police said. The student transferred more than $300,000 to an unknown bank account to “avoid prosecution,” at the demand of the imposter.
Cary said the UI department is responding to an increase in mental health calls to service, which is “typical for this time of year.” The UI’s co-responder REACH team, which pairs social workers with crisis-trained cops, has been “very busy,” she said.
The Urbana Police Department has been accepted into the Active Bystandership for Law Enforcement program, or ABLE, run by the Georgetown University Law Center for Innovations in Community Safety.
To date, more than 280 police agencies have enrolled in the program designed to support successful officer interventions and avoid officer misconduct and mistakes. Every Urbana officer will be required to complete the training.
“The feedback ABLE has received from instructors across the country has been overwhelmingly positive, despite the fact that ABLE pushes officers to rethink much about current police culture, and challenges officers to tackle difficult issues from preventing misconduct to telling a ranking officer they’re about to a mistake, to having a courageous conversation with a colleague facing a mental health issue,” Surles said.
Both Minnie Pearson, director of the local chapter of the NAACP, and Urbana schools Superintendent Jennifer Ivory-Tatum wrote letters of support for Urbana’s application to the program.
In Champaign, officers have seized 197 illegal weapons from stops and arrests, Chief Tyler said. He finished his remarks calling for assistance responding to domestic violence in the community. A representative from Courage Connection in Urbana shared that her organization is setting up a meeting with Champaign police.
“In my 30 years doing this, by the time we get to violence on the streets, a lot of it is coming from domestic,” Tyler said. “We’re only seeing the tip of the iceberg.”