URBANA — A Tuscola man who admitted he possessed a shotgun while on parole for home invasion has been sentenced to prison.
Terry Porter, 32, was sentenced Tuesday to 5½ years behind bars by Judge Randy Rosenbaum after Porter pleaded guilty to unlawful use of weapons by a felon.
He admitted that on Aug. 25, he had a shotgun at a mobile home park between Rantoul and Gifford.
Champaign County sheriff’s deputies had been called to the park on County Road 3000 N that evening because there had been an argument involving Porter and some residents. Witnesses said someone with a shotgun had slashed a vehicle tire.
Deputies stopped a car that was leaving the park as they arrived and Porter was in it. On the side of the road where he had driven, they found a shotgun.
Court records show Porter was on parole for a 2014 home invasion when he was arrested and had other convictions for theft and possession with intent to deliver cannabis.
Those prior convictions preclude him from legally possessing a weapon.
He was given credit on his sentence for 199 days served in jail.