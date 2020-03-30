DANVILLE — Two people were shot while sitting inside their vehicle Saturday afternoon, police said Monday.
Cmdr. Josh Webb said a 29-year-old man was shot in his forearm, while a 22-year-old woman was shot in her upper arm. Neither injury was life-threatening.
“The victims were sitting inside of their vehicle in the 1200 block of Koehn Drive when someone began shooting at them,” he said.
Witnesses said around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, a man shot at the victims, then got into a red vehicle and fled, Webb said.
Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact them at 217-431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.