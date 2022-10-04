CHAMPAIGN — Champaign police are investigating a report of shots fired at the Oakwood Trace housing complex in north Champaign.
Preliminary information is that about 5:45 p.m., police received several calls that gunshots had been fired and there was the possibility that multiple people were hurt in the 1100 block of North Third Street.
Lt. Ben Newell confirmed at least three people were hit by gunfire but there is no information on their conditions.
Urbana police are helping with security at the hospital, where victims allegedly have been taken.