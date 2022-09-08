CHAMPAIGN — Champaign police are investigating an afternoon shooting in west Champaign.
Lt. Aaron Lack confirmed that officers were sent at 2:20 p.m. Thursday to the 2500 block of Heritage Drive, which is just south of Bradley Avenue and west of Clayton Boulevard, for a report of shots fired.
Preliminary information suggested that two people in a car were injured, at least one of them by gunfire. The other may have been hit by flying glass. The extent of injuries to either is unknown.
The victims were taken to the hospital while police continue to investigate.
There have been more than 93 confirmed shootings that have injured at least 35 people in the city this year. The number of shootings is down 43 percent from this time last year.