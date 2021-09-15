CHAMPAIGN — Police are looking for the person or people who fired a gun in the vicinity of Centennial High School on Wednesday afternoon.
Police were called at 1:38 p.m. to the high school, 913 Crescent Drive.
Spokesman Tom Yelich said preliminary reports are that “numerous rounds” were fired in or around a field just north of the high school.
No injuries have been reported.
Both the high school and Jefferson Middle School were put on lockdown, according to students there. However, police said the lockdowns had been lifted by about 2:45 p.m.
A spokesperson for the school district was not immediately available to answer questions.